A man in Cape Breton who survived a fire that destroyed his home was still in shock Tuesday, according to the neighbour who kicked in the front door to reach him.

Ryan Anderson thought he heard a raccoon getting into garbage Monday afternoon when he realized the home next door in Dominion, N.S., was engulfed in flames.

The sound that alerted him was siding melting off the building. He kicked down the front door and ran in to help. Brian McInnis was sleeping inside and Anderson said he knew him to be a diabetic and deep sleeper.

"There was no time to think. I just did what I did," Anderson said.

The fire started at around 4 p.m. Monday. (Karen Vanderlind)

With two others, Anderson brought McInnis to safety. His wife, Doris McInnis, was in another part of the home and both escaped without injury. But within an hour the house was destroyed.

Anderson said Brian McInnis thanked him Tuesday for the help.

"It's devastating but everything will work out. We're a good community, a tight-knit community, we'll persevere," he said.

Police and the fire marshal's office are still investigating the fire, which started around 4 p.m.

Volunteer firefighter Eric Spencer said there was so much smoke the crew from Dominion knew exactly where they were headed.

"It was smoke and flames coming out through the front of the house. Chaos running around and trying to get things set up," he said.

Police and the fire marshal's office are investigating the fire. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

They called for extra help from the Glace Bay, Scotchtown and Reserve Mines departments. Adding to the stress, the nearest fire hydrant wasn't operating at full pressure and crews had to relay water from trucks.

Karen Vanderlinden, who also lives next door to the home, said the couple has lost everything except the clothes they wore.

"They're fine, they're safe. It's just a sad feeling in the air. But grateful to be alive," she said.

"Christmas is just around the corner but you realize what the most important thing is and that's that you and your family [are] well."