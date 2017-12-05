In Helen Morrison's line of work, it's not uncommon to come across people who don't understand how difficult it is for someone to get out of an abusive relationship.

"It's not walking out the door, going to a shelter or going to an apartment or whatever, and then it's over," said Morrison, executive director of the Cape Breton Transition House.

"It's not that simple. It's never that simple."

Providing job security

It's why Morrison and others are heartened by the provincial government's plan to bring in legislation granting leave from work for victims of intimate partner violence.

The Liberal government first touted the idea during the provincial election and the expectation was the bill would be introduced during the autumn sitting. The bill would grant protection for a person's job if they needed time off and give victims one fewer thing to worry about as they try to escape a dangerous situation.

But Labour Minister Labi Kousoulis said the government wanted consultation first and, after meetings with 20 organizations including service groups, unions and industry representatives, it became clear there was still work to do.

Labour Minister Labi Kousoulis hopes to introduce the bill in the spring. (CBC)

Kousoulis said the bill, which he hopes to introduce in the spring, is inspired by similar legislation Manitoba passed in 2016. The legislation would create "a base amount of support across all organizations," he said.

But while the bill in Manitoba allows for up to five days of paid leave and 17 consecutive weeks of leave in total, the leave the Nova Scotia government is considering would be all unpaid. The government hopes to lobby Ottawa to change employment insurance benefits so they include domestic violence leave.

Possibly out of reach for some

Morrison said getting to that point, and sparking the conversation that goes with it, would be great, but she worries unpaid leave may prevent some women from leaving abusive situations or possibly cause them to return to one if they're unable to strike out on their own.

"An unpaid leave is something that someone has to be able to afford to do," she said.

"We have had women who have told us that, absolutely, they went back to the relationship on a couple of occasions because of the financial situation."

Miia Suokonautio, executive director of YWCA Halifax, likewise thinks the bill is a progressive, positive idea, but also worries about there being no financial backup for people whose lives are consumed with other concerns as they try to exit abusive relationships.

YWCA Halifax executive director Miia Suokonautio is concerned that if the leave is unpaid it may be out of reach for some people. (CBC)

"A leave is one thing, but if it comes with no earnings of any kind, including EI, who's going to actually take you up on that?"

Luc Erjavec, the Atlantic Canada vice-president of Restaurants Canada, one of the 20 consulted organizations, said his group wanted to make sure the bill is something that helps victims and is manageable for employers.

He said the industry is used to being flexible and he thinks adjusting shifts when necessary is something it can handle. He's heard no reports of challenges for the industry from the change in Manitoba and sees this as a way to spark conversation.

Luc Erjavec of Restaurants Canada believes his industry can work with the bill and that it's a good thing for employees and society in general. (CBC)

"As employers you deal with many, many issues," he said. "I think the benefit of this legislation is really societal in terms of giving another avenue for someone to safely bring this issue forward and address it head on."

Some of the things Kousoulis said the government is reconsidering in light of consultation include the definition of domestic violence, questions around documentation and what defines partnership.

One example Suokonautio raised was that of a mother living with an adult-aged child. There's also the question of whether it would extend to couples who are dating.

A call for focus groups

Suokonautio would like to see the government hold focus groups with people who would be affected by the legislation, something the YWCA has offered to co-ordinate.