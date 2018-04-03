Sydney domestic violence court an 'eye-opener' for offenders

At first, it seems like any other day in provincial court in Sydney.

The public benches slowly fill up with men and women shifting nervously in their seats, avoiding eye contact and generally looking like they'd rather be anywhere else.

But then, something unusual happens.

The Crown and the defence step to the front of the courtroom, welcome everyone and introduce themselves.

This is domestic violence court, a more collegial approach to tackling intimate partner violence.

For the next 15 minutes, the Crown and defence explain the workings of the court to the dozen or so people in the courtroom.

The court is completely voluntary, they're told.

If they plead guilty to charges involving domestic violence, they'll be referred to counselling, where they'll learn how to build healthy and respectful relationships.

The judge will take that into account when it comes to sentencing.

The domestic violence court program is optional for offenders. (Wendy Martin/CBC)

If they decide not to participate in domestic violence court, or if they believe they have not committed an offence, they can return to the regular criminal court process.

"If you're not guilty, this is not the program for you," defence lawyer Matt MacNeil tells the group. "But if you can see yourself accepting some responsibility, then this might be an option."

Crown lawyer Mark Gouthro warns them that the program will require some commitment and hard work, including attending weekly sessions and possibly some one-on-one counselling.

"But the court recognizes the hard work that people are putting in," said Gouthro. "I don't want people to lose jobs, not be able to travel. We want people to move on. We don't want to rip apart families."

Program a real 'eye-opener'

The commitment and hard work paid off for George, a Cape Breton man who was charged with assaulting his spouse a couple of years ago and found himself in domestic violence court.

The CBC is withholding George's last name, as he was eventually granted a discharge.

Soon after his court appearance, George was ordered to attend a 10-week program at Cornerstone Cape Breton, a family violence prevention program in Sydney.

My children see a huge difference in the way I communicate with them. And that's what's important to me. - George, who was eventually granted a discharge

It was a real "eye-opener," said George. "There's a lot of skills I learned that I didn't always know. I took things for granted. A lot of it's how you're brought up, and your beliefs."

Those new skills include using "I" statements, such as "I'm frustrated" to express how he feels.

"Rather than jumping … the gun and getting in an argument, you want to talk things out," he said.

He also takes breaks to calm himself in stressful situations, to "find out what the problem is and talk yourself through it, to make the best outcome possible."

'My children see a huge difference'

George is no longer with his spouse, and said to this day, he wishes he could apologize for what he put her through.

But he's able to use his new relationship skills in all aspects of his life — at work, with family and friends and especially with his two young daughters.

"My children see a huge difference in the way I communicate with them. And that's what's important to me."

Back at the Sydney courthouse, Judge Peter Ross enters the courtroom and starts going through the domestic violence docket.

One by one, several men and a couple of women plead guilty, and are referred for counselling.

One woman tells the court she intends to plead not guilty. She's referred back to regular court.

The defence lawyer tells court another man can't attend because he's currently in detox. His case is set over a month.

Absolute discharges

Then it's time for sentencing a couple of men who've completed their programming.

One man, who appears to be in his early 30s, steps forward cautiously, head down. But he looks up in relief when the judge grants him an absolute discharge.

He's been an active participant in the counselling, and according to the defence, has "learned from his mistakes." The discharge means he'll have no criminal record and will be able to return to his job as an armed security guard.

Some offenders are granted an absolute discharge after completing the program.

Another man is granted an absolute discharge after the court hears about the "very positive report" from his counselling.

He's "laughing and joking" a lot more, according to the defence, and his spouse has seen a big difference in how he handles anger.

"Congratulations on your efforts," Ross tells him. "Let's hope it doesn't happen again."

Counselling successful

According to Cornerstone Cape Breton, the society that provides the counselling for men, the program is very successful for most of their clients.

Of the 296 cases they've handled since the domestic violence court began in 2012, fewer than five per cent have been referred back for further counselling.

At the Elizabeth Fry Society of Cape Breton, which offers the counselling for women, the statistics are similar. Of the 137 women who've been referred, only eight women have failed to successfully complete the program.

In those cases, the women had additional issues with mental health or addictions, which interfered with their recovery, or decided to plead not guilty, said Darlene MacEachern, the society's executive director.

Heather Paruch is the parole officer assigned to Sydney domestic violence court. (Wendy Martin/CBC)

The court is effective, said Heather Paruch, the parole officer assigned to Sydney domestic violence court, because it provides for almost immediate intervention and requires offenders to accept responsibility for their actions.

"It's a little more therapeutic," said Paruch. "Many of the people we see here, it is their first time in a courtroom. It gives them an opportunity to address whatever those issues were in that relationship, and work towards keeping that family together, if that's what the intention is."

George is enthusiastic about the introduction of domestic violence court in Halifax last month, adding he was surprised there aren't similar courts in place across the country.

"I'm so thankful that this program is here," he said. "It teaches you how to respect everybody."