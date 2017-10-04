A self-professed hoarder from North Sydney, N.S., insists that she has complied with every order to clean up her home, yet it is still destined for demolition.

Sylvia Dolomont, 70, was at her home Wednesday on Campbell Street, waiting for a demolition crew to arrive. A notice was sent to her earlier this week by the solicitor for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality indicating demolition was imminent.

Dolomont's one-storey bungalow has been the subject of neighbours' complaints dating back to 2008.

It was on CBRM's list of unsightly premises, meaning it was slated to be torn down. Dolomont, though, was successful in getting regional council to give her several extensions so she'd have time for the cleanup.

Until recently, she wasn't able to follow through, but she said this week she had finally done everything that had been asked of her.

However, municipal inspectors have determined the house has become structurally unsound and is rife with mould.

Dolomont was ordered several months ago to have an environmental assessment done on the property. She booked the appointment after the demolition order was issued.

"We had an environmentalist coming on Nov. 10. That was $2,550; I had him all booked yesterday," she said. "We couldn't get him right away.

"I don't know why they're tearing down a house that there's nothing wrong. How can they tear a house down if there's nothing wrong with it?"

No one from the municipality who has handled the file was available for an interview on Wednesday, but CBRM long ago determined the Campbell Street address was unlivable.

Dolomont has had to reside elsewhere for several years, but insists there are other homes worse than hers.

"There's shacks all around; everybody's talking about it. It's the talk of the CBRM," she said. "There's houses around that people shouldn't be living in. The roofs are caving in; they're falling down. They're an eyesore. Does my house look like that? Looks pretty nice to me."

Dolomont cleaned out the inside of the house recently, after failing to do so for years. It has cost her $50,000 to do what the municipality wanted, she said.

Despite living in another house for many years, Dolomont insisted she had intended to restore the Campbell Street property.

"It's the home my husband build for me and our three sons. It was a house that I intended to live the rest of my days in. It's completely cleaned out; there's nothing in it. Now it's just ready for hardwood floors, some paint, new kitchen cabinets, new bathroom and ready to go."