Two boys, ages six and eight, were taken to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax for treatment Friday after they were bitten by a dog at a home in Economy, N.S.

RCMP said the children were visiting the home on Highway 2 when the owner's Doberman attacked them at about 10 a.m.

The boys were first taken to the Colchester East Hants Health Care Centre after the attack and then transported to the IWK.

Their injuries are not considered to be life threatening, RCMP said.

The dog has been turned over to the Colchester County Animal Control.

"The dog reportedly has never displayed any aggression in the past and this incident happened very quickly," the RCMP release said.

Police did not have any information on the boys' condition Sunday.

No charges have been laid in the incident and the investigation has been concluded, RCMP said.

The animal control department said it would not comment on the incident or the status of the dog until Monday.