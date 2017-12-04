The group that represents doctors in Nova Scotia has filed a $4.6-million lawsuit against the province, accusing officials of negotiating contracts directly with doctors, which it claims would be a breach of contract.

Doctors Nova Scotia threatened to launch the lawsuit two months ago in the hopes it would force the province to negotiate a deal rather than go to court. But according to Dr. André Bernard, the organization's board chair, "government officials have been unprepared to do so."

The $4.6-million figure represents what Doctors Nova Scotia claims are unpaid invoices dating back to September 2016 for professional support costs and contributions to the organization's health insurance program.