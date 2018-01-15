A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge wants more information before deciding whether a lawsuit filed against the province six weeks ago will take place behind closed doors or in a regular courtroom.

Doctors Nova Scotia wants its suit heard by a judge in chambers rather than having to fight it out in court, which would likely be more time-consuming and delay the process.

But Justice Patrick Duncan didn't think he had enough information to proceed and has given Doctors Nova Scotia until Feb. 2 to file the necessary paperwork and the Nova Scotia government until Feb. 23 to respond. The two parties are scheduled to be back before the judge on Feb. 28.

The group that represents Nova Scotia's 2,400 doctors has filed a $4.4-million lawsuit against the province, accusing officials of negotiating contracts directly with its physicians, which it claims would be a breach of contract.

According to Doctors Nova Scotia, the $4.4-million figure represents what Doctors Nova Scotia claims are unpaid invoices dating back to September 2016 for professional support costs and contributions to the organization's health insurance program.

'A distraction'

Despite having launched the suit, Doctors Nova Scotia CEO Nancy MacCready-Williams said Monday the case is "a distraction" from the work both parties should be doing — making "sure that Nova Scotia is a warm and welcoming place for physicians."

"We need lots of physicians in this province. We want to address these matters so that we can get back to focusing on that."

Nancy MacCready-Williams, CEO of Doctors Nova Scotia, speaks with reporters after a court date on Monday. (Robert Guertin/CBC)

MacCready-Williams suggested the case might have a "chilling effect" on the recruitment of physicians to Nova Scotia.

Premier Stephen McNeil has dismissed the lawsuit as a fight between his government and the organization rather than a dispute with doctors in the province.

MacCready-Williams called that stance "odd."

"We are doctors," she told reporters after the brief court appearance. "We do nothing but serve the profession and so when Doctors Nova Scotia speaks, the profession speaks.

And so if there's an issue that Doctors Nova Scotia has with government it's because there's an issue that the physicians of this province and the profession has with government."