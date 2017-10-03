The organization that represents doctors in the province is threatening to sue the provincial government for $4 million and breach of contract.

Doctors Nova Scotia (DNS) said it plans to notify the province on Tuesday morning that it will file its lawsuit in December if the issues are not resolved.

The $4 million relates to a pot of money DNS maintains to cover health and benefits plans for the 2,400 practising physicians in the province. DNS says the province has made no payments during the past 12 months to cover doctors' health benefits.

As a result, DNS said the fund is now depleted.

How much should be in the fund?

"We find ourselves in this situation because the government has taken exception to the association legally retaining a contingency fund for benefits," said Nancy MacCready-Williams, CEO of Doctors Nova Scotia.

"They've characterized it as an overpayment — as a surplus. And in fact it's not that.… It is physicians' dollars that they have decided to put in a reserve."

CEO of Doctors Nova Scotia Nancy MacCready-Williams and board chair Dr. Andre Bernard speak at a press conference on Monday. (CBC)

MacCready-Williams said auditors for both DNS and the Department of Health and Wellness are in the midst of studying how much money should sit in the contingency fund at any given time.

In the meantime, the provincial Health Department sent DNS a cheque on Monday for a little more than $200,000 to cover the past month's health and benefits expenses.

No money was delivered to top up the contingency fund.

Breach of 23 contracts

Doctors Nova Scotia said the province is also in breach of 23 contracts it signed with doctors.

In order to lure doctors to rural practices, the province set up what's called the Alternative Payment Plan. The terms of these contracts were agreed upon by both DNS and the Department of Health.

But DNS said the province deviated from the contract.

Dr. Andre Bernard, board chair with Doctors Nova Scotia, says there needs to be an atmosphere of trust between doctors and the government. (CBC)

"If all the sudden government can change its mind about terms under our agreement, that's a problem," says Dr. Andre Bernard, chair of the DNS board.

"What we need is an atmosphere of trust that allows doctors to say, 'You know what? Nova Scotia is a place where I can go and I'll be respected.'"

DNS accuses the province of removing certain clauses from the contract, such as the terms of dispute resolution and other details.

'A fundamental impasse'

MacCready-Williams said DNS explained their concerns to Health Minister Randy Delorey on Aug. 16, advising him that if the issues weren't settled they'd file a lawsuit in early December.

"We are just at a fundamental impasse," she said.

The organization keeps the money as a reserve or contingency fund in case of an emergency, such as a work stoppage, that would interrupt regular coverage.