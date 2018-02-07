It's an issue that touches every Nova Scotian — health care.

This month, CBC Nova Scotia is taking an in-depth look at the province's doctor shortage, analyzing how it emerged, what's being done to try to fix it and what can be learned from other parts of the country facing a similar challenge.

As part of The Search, CBC is hosting public forums in three communities to talk about health care. The first is tonight in Sydney, at the Joan Harriss Cruise Pavilion, starting at 7 p.m.

CBC Nova Scotia will be live streaming the event here, as well as on our Facebook page.

Tonight's public forum will ask the question: Does every Nova Scotian really need a family doctor?

The three panellists taking part in tonight's discussion are:

John Malcolm , the former CEO of Cape Breton District Health Authority, who has worked in the health-care system for 30 years.

This province has its fair share of health-care problems: a doctor shortage, frequent ER closures and long wait times.

In addition, our population is aging and so are our doctors. Doctors Nova Scotia says more than half of this province's practising physicians are over the age of 50.

Statistics Canada has estimated as many as 100,000 people in Nova Scotia are without a family doctor.

CBC is also hosting public forums in Halifax and Yarmouth later this month. The public is invited to join the discussion in Yarmouth, however our Halifax event is at capacity.

These events will also be live streamed on CBC.ca/NS and CBC Nova Scotia's Facebook page, where we'll be taking questions from the digital audience.