Nova Scotia Auditor General Michael Pickup has recommended the Department of Health and the Nova Scotia Health Authority find a way to prioritize the thousands of families who are on the provincial wait-list for a family doctor.

The provincial family practice registry was created a year ago but according to auditors, "there is no priority based on health history or condition."

According to the AG's latest report, which was released Wednesday morning, management at the health authority said it was "not possible to properly and accurately assess health status over the phone and prioritizing everyone on the registry in person is not feasible."

Despite that, auditors stand by their recommendation that the Health Department and the authority find a way to ensure people with serious health conditions are given priority.

The AG's office noted doctor-recruitment efforts are shared between the department and the authority, something that might be hampering the work and which the authority itself suggested was a problem.

"The health authority indicated this shared responsibility creates challenges in recruiting doctors as it can add extra steps for candidates to discuss incentives."

'Poor job' communicating

The AG's office also highlights a problem that has plagued health administrators for decades: A lack of adequate information coming from those managing the health system in Nova Scotia.

Pickup found the Nova Scotia government had a plan to transform primary care in the province but both it and the Nova Scotia Health Authority needed to share that information with the public.

Nova Scotia Auditor General Michael Pickup. (CBC)

"The department and the health authority are doing a poor job of communicating publicly about planned changes to the delivery of primary care and what is being done to address family doctor vacancies," says the report.

Auditors found both the department and the authority had communications plans, but those efforts were hobbled because not every aspect of those plans have been approved and they are not being fully implemented.

"Not enough has been communicated to the public about expected changes to the delivery of primary care," concludes the report.

The Health Department agreed with the recommendations outlined in the AG's report and said it's working on putting them in place.