A family doctor in Middle Musquodoboit has been reprimanded by the Nova Scotia College of Physicians and Surgeons for prescribing drugs to someone she had a personal relationship with.

Dr. Karen Fewer has been licensed to practice medicine in the province since 1996.

According to a disciplinary decision released this week by the college, Fewer developed a personal relationship with a patient, and then transferred his care to another doctor.

However, a college investigation found Fewer continued to provide some care to the patient and even prescribed him drugs. Those prescriptions were not recorded in the patient's record.

The decision does not describe the relationship or name of the medications.

The college found Fewer's actions breached the Canadian Medical Association's code of ethics.

In addition to the reprimand, Fewer must take a course on ethical boundaries and pay part of the cost of the college's investigation.