There is a modest two-storey house on Dartmouth's Ochterloney Street that holds an enormous amount of history and stories.

The Quaker House, run by the Dartmouth Heritage Museum, is a place that lets you step back in time to the era of the whaling industry and the Quaker family who lived there in the early days of Dartmouth.

The house was originally built in 1785 and is considered one of the oldest domestic structures in the metro area.

Like most museums, it depends a great deal on volunteers.

Right now, its yard needs a bit of cleanup after the long winter. That's where the Do Crew comes in.

Louise Renault and her crew will spend about three hours cleaning up the yard and garden of the Quaker House on May 26 so that it will be all tidy for the June 1 opening of the visitor season.

If you are interested in being part of this month's Do Crew, here is what you need to know:

WHEN: Friday, May 26, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHO: 8 Volunteers

WHAT: Spring yard cleaning

WHERE: Quaker House, 57 Ochterloney St., Dartmouth

To volunteer or to get more information, email Louise Renault: docrewns@cbc.ca