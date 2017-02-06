This month, the CBC Do Crew is heading to the Eastern Shore to give Hope For Wildlife a hand.

A January storm brought high winds and heavy rain to Nova Scotia, damaging several enclosures at the animal shelter. The Do Crew's work will be done outdoors and includes repairing enclosures, digging trenches and shovelling gravel.

Hope For Wildlife is a charitable wildlife rehabilitation and education organization in Seaforth, located just outside of Halifax. Since 1997, the group has rescued, rehabilitated and released over 40,000 injured and orphaned wild animals from more than 250 species.

If you are interested in being part of this month's Do Crew, here is what you need to know:

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHO: 12 volunteers.

WHAT: Repairing animal enclosures, shovelling gravel, rebuilding walls, digging trenches — all outside.

WHERE: Hope For Wildlife, 5909 Highway 207, Seaforth

To volunteer or to get more information, email Louise Renault at docrewns@cbc.ca.