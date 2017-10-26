For the past five years, the site of the former Queen Elizabeth High School in Halifax has served as a lush, two-acre garden known as the Common Roots Urban Farm.

There are 175 plots rented by community members, common areas open to the public and a market garden where they grow vegetables and flowers for donation and sale.

To celebrate the harvest, they hold an annual event called the Harvest Hootenany and Pumpkin Smash. It's a free event open to all ages.

There will be live music, delicious food, a scavenger hunt, other activities and a pumpkin smash. This last event allows people to bring their jack- o'-lanterns to the farm to be smashed and made into compost for next year's garden.

Members of CBC Nova Scotia's Do Crew will be supervising the pumpkin smash, making sure everyone is safe and having fun.

Event details

If you are interested in being part of the Do Crew for this event, here is what you need to know:

When? Saturday, Nov. 4 from noon to 6 p.m.

How many volunteers are needed? Six.

What will they be doing? Overseeing the pumpkin smash at the Harvest Hootenanny.

Where? Common Roots Urban Farm in Halifax.

Is there a rain date? No. This event is happening rain or shine.

To volunteer at this event, please email Information Morning's Louise Renault at docrewns@cbc.ca.