Paul's Diving Services Inc. has entered a guilty plea on two charges it was facing after the death of Luke Seabrook.



Seabrook died on July 15, 2015, after getting stuck underwater at the Nova Scotia Power tidal plant in Annapolis Royal, N.S., according to prosecutor Alex Keaveny.

The 39-year-old diver from Dartmouth was working to inspect the gates that control the flow of the Annapolis River tides.

This morning, the company entered a guilty plea on two of four charges in the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Luke Seabrook died on July 15, 2015, at the Nova Scotia Power tidal plant in Annapolis Royal. (Richard Cuthbertson/CBC)

The company pleaded guilty to failing to ensure a written dive plan was in place that met occupational diving regulations, and failing to ensure the dive was not conducted in hazardous water flow conditions.

The other two charges — failing to provide information, instruction, training and supervision to address water flow hazards and failing to ensure employees were made familiar with hazardous water pressure differential that may exist at the sluice gates — are expected to be dropped at sentencing.

Keaveny said the sentence will likely come from a joint recommendation.

The company will be back in court on Oct. 26.