The Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board is trying to help graduating students applying to post-secondary institutions during the contract dispute between teachers and the province.

Teachers will not write letters of reference as part of a Nova Scotia Teachers Union directive to its members not to carry out functions outside their regular classroom work during the current work-to-rule campaign.

In response, the superintendent of the Cape Breton school board, Beth MacIsaac, has written an open letter students can use when applying to post-secondaries, exchange programs, apprenticeship opportunities and for scholarships.

In it she explains the particulars of the contract dispute and that teachers are not writing reference letters.

"I would ask that your institution/organization take this into consideration when judging the merits of their application whether for acceptance in a program of study or for scholarships, grants and/or bursaries," MacIsaac writes.

Due to work-to-rule, many Nova Scotia universities have already waived the requirement for a reference letter for entrance scholarships.