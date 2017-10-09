With the Big Lift winding down and the updating of the Macdonald Bridge nearing completion, former elements of the structure are finding a new purpose on trails across Nova Scotia.

Part of the project involved removing and replacing the bike lane and sidewalk that had spanned the Macdonald Bridge.

Now the province's ATV Association, in partnership with the Snowmobilers Association of Nova Scotia, is using some of the retired panels as crossings for trails.

"They've all been galvanized steel; they're going to last 50, 75 and maybe even 100 years out on the trail, where a wooden structure … many of them that were built a decade or 20 years ago have already failed," said Barry Barnet, the association's executive director. "So these are good, long-term solutions to river and valley crossings."

Trails best use panels

Roughly 1,500 metres of sidewalk and bike lanes — around 40 per cent — have gone to provincial trails groups, with the rest going to the HRM, said Jon Eppell, project manager for the Big Lift.

While the panels have multiple potential uses, Eppell said they're well-suited for the purpose of expanding trail networks.

"They're most effective … as small river crossings or stream crossings and for trails."

But one repurposing use that would not be feasible for the panels, Eppell said, is the proposed flyover ramp that would allow cyclists to exit the bridge at North and Gottingen streets.

"I'm not sure that it would be practical, because you would want that a very light and efficient structure," he said.

Trails are for everybody

Barnet estimates the snowmobile and ATV associations are using roughly 70 or 80 individual panels from the Macdonald Bridge. The panels can make a five- or 10-metre-long bridge, depending on whether they're used individually or welded together.

The ATV Association is hoping that by building durable trails that everyone can use, they'll create a network that will last long into the future.

"From our perspective, the more of these [panels] we can get on the trail, the sooner the better for everybody," said Barnet. "We build our trails as multi-use trails; they're ATV trails but we don't discriminate on who can use them."