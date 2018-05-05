'It's like a family': People with disabilities find fun, friends at Halifax club

When you ask Heather McNamara about her friends, she's quick to start listing them off: Graham, Abby, Mitchell, Carly, Tiffany.

These are just some of the people the 16-year-old has met at The Club Inclusion, which runs accessible programs to people with disabilities in Halifax and Dartmouth.

"It's like my second home. It's like a family to me," McNamara said.

"They all make me feel welcome and safe ... They make me feel like I'm included here."

Heather McNamara, 16, says The Club Inclusion is like her second home. (Emma Davie/CBC)

​The Club Inclusion, on Joseph Howe Drive in Halifax, runs a variety of programs accessible to all people over the age of 12 with disabilities and now has about 250 members.

"It's the thing they talk about all week, the thing they look forward to and the thing that really lightens up their lives," said co-founder and executive director Alice Evans.

When the idea started almost a decade ago, Evans said it was parents coming together to fill a demand for accessible programs.

Some of the members of The Club Inclusion painted pictures on Saturday. This is just one of the club's many activities and members get to decide what they do each month. (Emma Davie/CBC)

"I'm a parent myself of a son who has Down syndrome. One thing as a parent that you're really concerned about as your kids grow into the teenage years is that they're not included so much and they get a bit left out," she said.

"We're set up to create accessible programs that could really include people who have any background or ability. So if you don't use words easily, or you learn in a different way, or you have fragile health needs, we have programs to help you shine."

The Club is also a way to empower people with disabilities. She said all of the activities, from Justin Bieber Day to spa nights to scavenger hunts, are chosen by the members.

"We like to think of it as their club," said Jackie Rivers, the program director.

"I'm here just to sort of help them do what they want to do. We really want them to be in charge of their own lives and have a say in what they do and what happens to them. And they have a lot of great ideas."

On Saturday, about 20 people were at the Club painting, playing video games and throwing a ball around in the sunshine.

Graham Robertson, 36, has been coming to the club since it first opened.

Graham Robertson, 36, has been coming to The Club Inclusion since it first opened. (Emma Davie/CBC)

He likes the different activities, especially when they do drama and Zumba.

"It gives me something different to do each day," he said.

"It's a good place to make new friends."

Justin Eweka, a former volunteer and now a session leader, said the Club is great for socializing and getting people with disabilities active in the community.

"Nobody just wants to go from school to home and have nothing to do. So this gets them out of their house, it gets them to see other people like them so they can see they're not a minority group," he said.

Many members of The Club Inclusion say the best part about the club is making new friends. (Emma Davie/CBC)

"If this doesn't exist, it just kind of leaves a huge chunk of the population out with nothing to do. Also it creates a huge focal point for people that don't know about special needs to see that they're more than just what their diagnosis is and that they're capable of doing anything and everything."

McNamara is now training to be a session leader and she loves showing new people around the Club.

And, she said, everyone is welcome here.

"If there's anybody out there who wants to come, they can come on in."