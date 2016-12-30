The Department of Fisheries and Oceans is expected to give an update this morning at 11 a.m. AT on what's causing thousands of sea creatures to wash up on some beaches near Digby, N.S.
The distressing amount of sea life and diversity of species found dead along the Bay of Fundy over the past few weeks has been puzzling. So far, tests haven't revealed what's killing the sea life.
Federal scientists are testing water samples and scanning images of the bottom of St. Marys Bay, off the Bay of Fundy, hoping to determine the cause.
Most of the sea creatures and fish washing up are sensitive to changes in the environment, said Kent Smedbol, manager of population ecology for DFO. They wouldn't be able to avoid a contamination issue, a drop in oxygen in the water or a spike in cold temperatures, he said.
Scientists are looking into whether recent storm activity could be responsible.
Some potential causes ruled out
So far, scientists have found no evidence of disease, parasites or toxins.
Work by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, and Environment and Climate Change Canada to look for contaminants and by the fish health lab in Moncton has come back negative, Smedbol said.
DFO is leading the investigation into the fish kills. Nova Scotia's Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture said provincial veterinarians have been keeping a close eye on farmed fish in the area, with the most recent visit last week.
They haven't found any signs the scores of herring that have washed up have affected the farmed fish, said Heather Fairbairn, a spokeswoman for the department.
The Municipality of the District of Digby said there are no municipal sewer or water systems in the area where the fish has been found.
Thousands of dead animals
In late November, thousands of herring began washing up on the shores around St. Marys Bay, not far from Digby.
During the first week of December, thousands more dead herring turned up in the Annapolis Basin.
On Boxing Day, scores of dead herring, starfish, lobster, bar clams, crabs and scallops blanketed the beach below Savary Park at Plympton, N.S., in St. Marys Bay.
