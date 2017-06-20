Halifax regional council approved a new report on rinks in the municipality Tuesday, meaning one facility will be demolished next year.

The Devonshire arena in north-end Halifax will be torn down but the land will be retained, possibly for a new community centre.

The Gray arena in Dartmouth and the LeBrun arena in Bedford will remain open for the upcoming season. After that, both sites will be offered to the community for other non-profit uses.

The Dartmouth Curling Club has expressed interest in the Bowles arena in Dartmouth.

Council was surprised to learn that the owner of a property adjacent to the Bowles arena has right of first refusal, and has 30 days to decide what to do.

Municipal staff also plan to do further studies on proposed expansion and renovation plans for the Halifax Forum. Staff said it should have a better handle on the project by the end of the year.

The new four-rink complex being built on Commodore Drive in Dartmouth should be ready to open this fall. That rink will replace the Gray, Bowles and LeBrun arenas.