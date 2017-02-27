A man charged a year ago with manslaughter in connection with a confrontation in Halifax's downtown bar district has entered a guilty plea.

Devon Marteeko Downey, 24, pleaded guilty to the charge Friday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court. He had been expected to face a four-week jury trial beginning Monday.

A date for sentencing will be set next month.

The victim, Kaylin Diggs, was assaulted near the corner of Argyle and Sackville streets early on the morning of Aug. 11, 2012.

An autopsy concluded Kaylin Diggs died as a result of injuries sustained in the assault. (novascotia.ca)

The 26-year-old man was unresponsive when police found him lying on the ground.

He died a short time later in hospital.

The Justice Department said investigators learned Diggs left a Halifax bar and was injured as he tried to help a friend who was being assaulted by a group of males.

Downey has been free on conditions since he turned himself in to police last February.