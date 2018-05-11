Developer drops appeal on heritage decision affecting Young Avenue homes

Developer George Tsimiklis has withdrawn his appeal to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board against new development rules for Young Avenue in Halifax's south end.

Tsimiklis had argued that changes approved by the Halifax community council do "not reasonably carry out the policies" of the city's planning strategy.

But he dropped that Thursday. His lawyer, Michael Moore, notified the UARB in a letter dated May 10, but didn't say why his client had dropped the appeal.

Character and heritage of Young Avenue

George and Steve Tsimiklis bought two large mansions on Young Avenue in 2016, including one known as the Cleveland estate.

The houses were torn down and the lots consolidated with a couple of properties located directly behind on McLean Street. The developers were given a subdivision permit to construct 14 single-family homes on the site.

But others living along Young Avenue lobbied the municipality to come up with rules to protect the character and heritage of the neighbourhood, with its tree-lined boulevard and large homes surrounded by wide expanses of lawns and gardens.

The amendments were approved by the community council on Sept. 12. They include:

An increase in the required minimum lot frontage to 24.4 metres of continuous street frontage.

An increase in the required minimum lot size to 743.2 square metres.

An increase in the required minimum lot width to 24.4 metres.

Increases to the lot depth and side yard size were also included. Under the rules, Coun. Waye Mason had said Tsimiklis could still build the 14 houses he had proposed for Young Avenue. He won't be allowed to make a number of multi-unit dwellings though.