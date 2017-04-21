Sheets of plywood have replaced panes of glass in the lobby of the Delta Barrington hotel in downtown Halifax after the brakes of a taxi apparently failed Thursday evening and it smashed through the doors.

"The temporary repair was completed last night. We closed the lobby in again," hotel manager Stuart Jolliffe said Friday morning.

"I wasn't standing in the lobby when it happened but I was there shortly thereafter. It was quite a crash, quite a bang. Thankfully, nobody, including the driver it appears, was injured."

Halifax Regional Police said the accident occurred just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The 54-year-old driver and the small dog riding with him weren't hurt.

Police said the driver told them he had just dropped off a fare when he lost his brakes.

He told investigators that he tried to slow down by aiming for a post in the area, but ended up crashing through the hotel lobby doors.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them.