The Supreme Court of Canada has allowed Delta Airlines to appeal a ruling involving a complaint by a Nova Scotia man alleging the airline discriminates against obese passengers.

The court granted the company's appeal request Thursday.

In 2014, Gabor Lukacs complained to the Canadian Transportation Agency that Delta was in the habit of bumping larger passengers from full flights in hopes they would buy a second seat.

The man filed the complaint after obtaining an email in which a Delta representative responded to a customer concerned about a fellow passenger who needed additional space on the plane.

The transportation agency refused to investigate the complaint because Lukacs is not obese, saying he was not affected by the allegations.

Last September, the Federal Court of Appeal overruled the agency and said it had not followed the Canadian Transportation Act when it dismissed Lukacs' complaint.

Delta Airlines has not yet responded to CBC's request for comment.