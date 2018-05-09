90-year-old Cape Breton man faces dozen sex charges against children

A 90-year-old Cape Breton man is facing 12 historic sex charges for allegations, some of which go back more than 50 years.

The charges against Delmore Boudreau of Petit-de-Grat cover a period from 1966 to 1986 and involve children who were between four and 12 at the time.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said all of the offences allegedly occurred on Isle Madame.

"The investigation took about eight months," she said.

"So we started with our first disclosure from a victim in September of last year and we did lay charges quite recently."

The 12 charges relate to nine children who are middle-aged today.

Clarke said police believe their investigation is complete but she urges anyone else who might have a complaint against Boudreau to contact the RCMP.

Boudreau is due in court at the end of this month to answer to the charges.