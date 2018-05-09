Skip to Main Content
90-year-old Cape Breton man faces dozen sex charges against children

Notifications

New

90-year-old Cape Breton man faces dozen sex charges against children

Sex assault charges against Delmore Boudreau of Petit-de-Grat cover a period from 1966 to 1986 and involve children who were between four and 12 at the time.

Allegations against Delmore Boudreau of Petit-de-Grat alleged to have occurred between 1966 and 1986

Blair Rhodes · CBC News ·

A 90-year-old Cape Breton man is facing 12 historic sex charges for allegations, some of which go back more than 50 years.

The charges against Delmore Boudreau of Petit-de-Grat cover a period from 1966 to 1986 and involve children who were between four and 12 at the time.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said all of the offences allegedly occurred on Isle Madame.

"The investigation took about eight months," she said.

"So we started with our first disclosure from a victim in September of last year and we did lay charges quite recently."

The 12 charges relate to nine children who are middle-aged today.

Clarke said police believe their investigation is complete but she urges anyone else who might have a complaint against Boudreau to contact the RCMP.

Boudreau is due in court at the end of this month to answer to the charges.

About the Author

Blair Rhodes

Reporter

Blair Rhodes has been a journalist for more than 34 years, the last 25 with CBC. His primary focus is on stories of crime and public safety.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
    Report Typo or Error|

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Discover more from CBC

    More stories from us