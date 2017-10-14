12 year-old Bret Kitchin went missing at about 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Debert.

​Colchester RCMP, RCMP dog services and local search and rescue teams are scouring the woods in the Debert area for a 12-year-old boy.

Brett Kitchin was last seen taking part in an orienteering competition near Lysander Ave. at about 3:00 p.m., Saturday.

When he disappeared, he was wearing a grey hoodie and pants. He is just under five feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has light brown hair and blue eyes.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said it's not clear how much experience the boy has in the woods, and she couldn't say how large the search area is right now.

Many volunteers have turned out to help in the search, but Clarke said it would be better to leave the search efforts to professionals for now.

"Because while we do appreciate the help, it's become difficult to manage with the number of people that are showing up wanting to help."

Kitchin's parents have been notified that he is missing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to 'CRIMES' (274637).