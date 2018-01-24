The family of a Cape Breton woman missing since last spring says there are still too many unanswered questions about her disappearance.

Debbie Ann Hutchinson, 59, was last seen on April 14, 2017. Nine months later, her family is issuing another appeal to the public for help.

"We're trying to jar some memories," said John Hutchinson, Debbie Ann's brother. "Maybe somebody has seen something and hasn't come forward."

Burnt-out car found

Debbie Ann was reported missing by her family 10 days after she was last seen.

Several days later, her burnt-out car was found in a wooded area not far from her home in the Cossitt Heights neighbourhood of Sydney, N.S. That discovery led to an intense search of the surrounding area, but nothing of value was found.

"We want to know where she's at, what's happened," said Debbie Ann's niece, Amy Hutchinson. "There has to be somebody who knows something.

"If she's out there alive somewhere, someone would have had to see her," Amy said, adding she does double takes when she thinks she's spotted her aunt.

"If I see somebody that is the same build and height as her anywhere, I just kind of stop and look to make sure that it's not," she said. "That's hard. That's really hard."

Debbie Ann Hutchinson (submitted by John Hutchinson)

'This is the bad times'

Both relatives describe Debbie Ann as a private person who loves gardening, spending time with her family, and cooking big meals.

"That was the good times; this is the bad times," said John, mulling over the troublesome elements of his sister's disappearance.

"To find the dog still in the house, which she never went anywhere without, and then the car being burned, so not a good situation," he said. "There's something wrong there."

Police still investigating

Cape Breton Regional Police confirm they're still investigating Debbie Ann's disappearance as a missing persons case.

"We want answers," said Amy. "If anybody can help with that, you know, point the police in a particular direction."

"The smallest little thing could turn the case over," added John. "Could be some information that the police need."

John said he and the rest of Debbie Ann's family want some closure.

"The not knowing is the worst," John said. "Not knowing if she's alive or if she's dead or where she's at, that's the hardest part.

"We're hoping she's alive, but we're preparing for the worst."