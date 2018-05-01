Nurses charged with forgery after patient found dead outside Cape Breton hospital

Two women who worked as nurses are being charged with forgery following an investigation by police and the medical examiner into the death of a 79-year-old man found outside the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in February.

Tammy Carrigan-Warner, 41, of Sydney, and Valerie MacGillivary, 47, of Glace Bay, are both former employees of the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

Health authority CEO Janet Knox said Tuesday the two were nurses. She said both were let go from their jobs soon after the incident.

On Feb. 23, the man was found unresponsive on the sidewalk outside the hospital. Foul play was ruled out.

Documentation about the status of the patient during the overnight hours of Feb. 22 was allegedly forged, a Cape Breton Regional Police news release said.

Incident preventable, says health authority

The health authority issued a statement Tuesday that said it believes the incident was preventable and it has apologized to the patient's family.

"We regret what happened and are deeply sorry," the statement read. "The patient's death was a disturbing and heartbreaking loss for the family members. It was also upsetting for staff who cared for the patient."

Health authority representatives have met with the patient's family members to answer questions about the care of their loved one, the statement said.

No further comment

The health authority said in its statement it is not commenting on the circumstances of the case.

"Until we have additional discussions with the family and complete our quality review, it isn't appropriate for us to continue talking or addressing the case publicly," the statement said.

The quality review will look at opportunities to improve services and improve the outcome for patients. A spokesperson said if issues are identified, immediate action will be taken.