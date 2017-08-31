Nova Scotia SPCA is investigating the "bizarre" discovery earlier this week of a bag containing a dead cat, a hatchet and a Hubba Bubba towel that was spotted floating in a Kings County pond.

The Co-Op feed bag, which was wrapped in electrical tape, was found in a pond near Grafton, N.S., on Monday.

The SPCA's chief provincial inspector, Jo-Anne Landsburg, said the black and white cat has been sent for a necropsy to determine if it drowned or whether it was already dead before being placed in the bag.

"There's no obvious sign the cat was hacked up or anything like that," she said. "Maybe it died of natural causes and somebody just put it in the bag and threw it in the water.

"It would be kind of strange for somebody to do that and put a towel in there with a hatchet, it's really bizarre. We find it very bizarre."

The feed bag also contained a Hubba Bubba towel and a hatchet, pictured here. (Nova Scotia SPCA)

Landsburg said the SPCA hopes someone will recognize the towel and provide more information.

"We'd love to hear from anybody who may know anything," she said. "At this point, we don't have any leads, so we're really hoping to get something from the public."

Landsburg said all information provided is confidential and people are asked to call 1-888-703-7722 or email animals@spcans.ca if they know anything.