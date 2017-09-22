A streaming service that's been under fire from its Canadian NFL-loving subscribers over performance problems is offering up another month of free service as a peace offering while it works to overcome technical issues.

Audio problems, trouble connecting, poor video quality and some delays of more than a minute compared to cable TV have left many Canadians feeling underwhelmed and furious at DAZN, an on-demand sports streaming service.

People can sign up to DAZN for $150 annually or $20 a month, with the first month being free. With the latest offer, existing subscribers will get an additional month for free.

DAZN apologizes

"We're sorry subscribers have not been able to enjoy DAZN the way we want them to. We're continuing to work hard to fix the issues," company CEO James Rushton said in an email Thursday to subscribers.

"More of our subscribers were able to access our full HD experience last weekend and we expect this weekend to be better again."

The U.K.-based DAZN — pronounced Da Zone — secured the exclusive Canadian digital broadcasting rights to all National Football League games beginning this season. People who sign up for the service can watch any game live.

In the past, Canadians could sign up for a TV package known as NFL Sunday Ticket, which would give them cable or satellite access to all games, or sign up for the NFL's Game Pass, another streaming program.

DAZN is supposed to allow subscribers in Canada to stream any NFL game live, but the service has more than a few glitches, viewers report. (DAZN)

But DAZN's exclusive five-year contract means that's no longer available. Fans can still watch some NFL games airing on TSN, RDS and CTV, as Bell Media still holds Canada's television broadcast rights. But those looking to watch every live game will need to subscribe to DAZN and access the games through a web-connected device, like a smart TV, smartphone, tablet or gaming console.

Port Coquitlam, B.C., resident Sean Meade was so infuriated by the performance issues with DAZN that he created the Twitter handle @DAZNSucks as an outlet for him and other fans to air their grievances and share videos of what they're seeing while watching games.

Meade said Friday he's happy about DAZN's compensation offer because he believes the company isn't providing the service it promised: watching games live and in HD.

Telephone complaints campaign

After creating the account, he had posted contact information for specific NFL executives and suggested people get in touch with them to share their thoughts on the service.

According to Twitter posts, some people have been receiving calls back. One user said they'd been in contact with Michael Markovich, the NFL's vice-president of international media.

Meade said he's bothered by the silence of the NFL on DAZN.

"There's been nothing since Week 1 from the NFL, not a single press release, so it's kind of concerning. You want to hear something from the NFL official on this," he said.

CBC News contacted the NFL for comment, but has not heard back.

Spoke to Michael Markovich this morning. Was very apologetic. Says the service quality is unacceptable. It's not to the Market level the — @steelershoss

DAZN has previously apologized to its customers for the technical issues and said it was working to fix them.

"Hopefully, the patience that some of our users have given us to date, we'll be able to repay that with a really strong and solid service in the coming weeks and months," Alex Rice, DAZN's managing director of rights and strategic development, told CBC News a week ago.