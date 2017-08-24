A woman who stole more than $350,000 from the Paqtnkek First Nation has admitted to her crimes.

Dawn Marie Johnson, 38, was supposed to go on trial next month on charges of theft, fraud and forgery.

Instead, Johnson and her lawyer appeared in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Thursday morning to plead guilty to two of the four charges she faced — forgery and fraud. The other two charges will be dealt with when she is sentenced in November.

When RCMP announced the charges against Johnson in the fall of 2014, they accused her of stealing the money from the band over a period of four years. Police say they received a complaint about misappropriation of funds in December 2013.

As a result of that first investigation, police said the band discovered a misappropriation of funds in excess of $50,000 involving the Mi'kmaq Employment and Training Secretariat. Further investigation revealed a total of $350,000 misappropriated between 2010 and 2013.

Johnson was arrested on Sept. 24, 2014, but she has been free on conditions as her case made its way through the courts.