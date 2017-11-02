(Rotary District 7820)

David Muise, a former mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, died early this morning of cancer at the age of 68, according to a family member.

Born in Sydney, Muise was mayor from 1997 to 2000. He was the Liberal MLA for Cape Breton West from 1978 to 1981.

​He is survived by his wife Deborah, four children and several grandchildren.

Flags at the civic centre in Sydney have been lowered to half-mast to mark his death. Mayor Cecil Clarke extended condolences to Muise's family on behalf of the municipality and said "many, many friends and colleagues are mourning him today."

"I will always fondly remember his keen wit and sense of humour. His ability to tell an engaging and hilarious story was unmatched," Clarke said in a statement.

"David represented the very best of who we are as a people. He was a lawyer, a Rotarian and Parliamentarian, but above all, he was a great Cape Bretoner."