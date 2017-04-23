Police in Halifax are hoping the one-year anniversary of Daverico Downey's homicide will prompt someone from the community to come forward with information about his death.

The Halifax RCMP haven't been able to find enough evidence to lay charges in the death of Downey. He was found dead in a pathway near Downey Road in North Preston. The 20-year-old had been shot.

Daverico Downey was 20 years old when he was killed last year.

"We want people to think about the family and friends of this young man and put themselves in their shoes and how they would feel if it was one of their loved ones whose life had been taken from them suddenly, at such a young age," said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, media relations officer with the Halifax RCMP.

"Do the right thing and come forward and help us."

Gunshots were heard in the area before Downey's body was discovered by police. Two vehicles were seen leaving the area shortly after the gunshots were heard. One was a white car, which left from the Alex Lane area. The second was a dark coloured sport utility vehicle.

'Help us to solve this crime'

At the end of September, a 33-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were arrested in connection with the homicide, but no charges were laid and both were released.

Police have not released any details about why the pair were arrested.

A collage of photos was on display at his funeral service. (Elizabeth Chiu/CBC)

"We know that someone out there, someone in the community, knows what actually took place. So as a result we're seeking their assistance to help us to solve this crime," said Hutchinson.

The case was added to a reward program for major unsolved crimes last year. It offers up $150,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information on Downey's homicide are asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).