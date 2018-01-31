Former federal cabinet minister Dave Dingwall has been named president and vice-chancellor of Cape Breton University.

Dingwall called the university "an integral part of the economy" and "the centre for intellectual grey matter." He called the school a "very big part" of his life, and said when he was younger he attended Xavier Junior College, which eventually merged into what became CBU.

"Any time you get an opportunity to engage with highly intelligent people, people who are focused on a university, who wish to grow a university, I jumped at the chance to become its next president an vice-chancellor," he said after his appointment was announced Wednesday by the CBU board of governors.

Dingwall replaces David Wheeler, who was dismissed by the board of governors just over a year ago.

A lawyer by trade, Dingwall grew up in South Bar, near Sydney. He was elected an MP for Cape Breton-East Richmond in 1980 and was later an influential minister in the Liberal government of Jean Chrétien, before losing his seat in 1997.

The CBU board of governors made the announcement about Dingwall on Wednesday. (CBC)

CBU officials have complained the university has suffered because of a long-standing provincial funding imbalance that has led to cuts and a depletion of its reserve fund.

"Right, wrong or indifferent, there is a feeling that CBU has not been treated the same as other universities in Nova Scotia," said Robert Sampson, the chair of CBU's board of governors. "Dingwall's skill set and experience in government raised him above the other candidates, who were predominantly from the academic sector."

Dingwall said he is not aware of all the "intricacies" of the funding issues. But he intends to work with the province to resolve the challenges and said the Nova Scotia government "ought to play."

Dingwall called CBU an incredible asset.

"Why wouldn't a provincial, federal and municipal government want to be part of this renaissance of Cape Breton University?" he asked. "Could we have a little more love? Yes. CBU could use a little bit more love."

Dingwall begins his new job on March 31.