Three Dartmouth men have just completed their 150th act of kindness as part of a community service project for Canada 150.

Brent Kerr, Luke Elwood and Mark Decker who reside at Hilton Drive Group Home began their kindness campaign in the spring.

"We worked hard in the community and all three of us did a lot," Decker said.

The trio did a wide-range of tasks, from raking lawns to picking up litter outside of Cole Harbour Place and visiting seniors' homes.

Sorting through shoes

For their final task, they helped collect shoes for those in need. The three men worked with Luke MacDonald, the owner of Aerobics First, who also runs a charity called Fit it Forward.

The men helped sort through a huge shipment of new shoes. The shoes were provided by stores where they were returned for various reasons. The footwear usually ends up in landfills.

The 150th act of kindness involved sorting through a mountain of donated new shoes, destined for homeless shelters. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

MacDonald's charity distributes the new shoes to homeless shelters around Halifax and Dartmouth.

The men spent Tuesday pairing up the shoes for their final challenge.

It was tedious, slow work.

Energizing and inspiring

Leo MacKenzie helped to facilitate the trio's acts of kindness through a group called Better Together.

"They have great abilities and they want to give back to their communities, and it energizes others and inspires others. It's been awesome," MacKenzie said.

The three men have been invited to a Canada 150 awards event on Nov. 16, hosted by Dartmouth-Cole Harbour MP Darren Fisher.

Even though the project is over, the men said they will continue doing good deeds.