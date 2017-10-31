A 28-year-old man is in custody facing weapons charges after Halifax police say he may have fallen out of a tree while drunk early this morning.

Halifax Regional Police said the man was found lying unconscious on the ground near an apartment building on Primrose Street in Dartmouth just after 3:30 a.m.

Police said in a news release he was intoxicated and had a rifle in a knapsack. Police initially said they believed he fell from a tree and knocked himself out, but later said they couldn't confirm if that was indeed the case.

The man was wearing a balaclava when officers found him, according to police. They said the gun was not loaded but there was ammunition in the man's bag.

'Really scary'

Lisa Cormier lives on Primrose Street and heard sirens early Tuesday morning.

"It's definitely not good around this neighbourhood to have ammunition, let alone a weapon," said Cormier, who moved to the area this summer.

"It's not a very safe environment as far as I'm concerned, and I know people have been beat up. There's been other things going on around here. It is a bad neighbourhood."

Kim Young, who also lives in the area, said the neighbourhood needs to be cleaned up.

"It happens a lot in this neighbourhood, in the area, but knowing that this guy had a gun — it's really scary."

The man is due in court later today to face several firearms charges.