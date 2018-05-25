Dartmouth swim club faces sinking finances after Sportsplex project delayed

A 47-year-old Dartmouth swim club is facing possible closure due to a delay in reopening its home pool, the Dartmouth Sportsplex.

The Dartmouth Crusaders were displaced from the Sportsplex when it closed for extensive renovations in June 2017.

Head coach Michelle Wilson says the club had advance notice of the long-planned renovations, and had arranged to move its members to other clubs.

Over the last two seasons, the Crusaders have held practices at Centennial Pool, the Dalplex, CFB Stadacona, Cole Harbour Place and the Marine Aviation Survival Training facility, which is typically used to simulate survival training for oil and gas crews.

However, Wilson says because many of those pools already have home teams, the Crusaders sometimes had to make do with practice hours lasting as late as 9 p.m.

Members of the Dartmouth Crusaders swim club pose for the camera. (Dartmouth Crusaders Swim Club)

"The majority of our club is 10 to 18, and many of them in the younger end of that range. That's pretty late at night to be going out to do your sport. So a number of younger members were just not able to, one, travel across the bridge, or just not handle the later hours," Wilson said.

The Crusaders saw membership drop from 120 in 2016 down to its current 45 members.

"The rest found other options, or took the option not to swim at all," she said.

All of the members pay monthly fees to the club, and also fundraise. However, 45 paying members are not able to generate enough funds to cover all the costs.

Wilson said the club's financial situation means it might have to shut down for a time.

The Dartmouth Crusaders have seen their membership drop from 120 to 45. (Dartmouth Crusaders Swim Club)

Staffing and pool rental costs are the largest expense for the swim club, which also relies heavily on volunteers. The club used up its entire reserve fund to get through the 2017-2018 season, and is heading into the next season without a reserve.

Wilson says the club was relying on a projected reopening date for the Sportsplex of September 2018.

However, the city announced last month the grand reopening date would be pushed back until January 2019, although many services will resume in December and the arena will reopen as early as Sept. 10.

"We've told everybody that by October we'll have all the schedules out, all the timelines, all the pricing, everything ready so that people can start to plan their return back to the Sportsplex," said Max Chauvin, the general manager of the Sportsplex.

The Dartmouth Crusaders during team practice. (Dartmouth Crusaders Swim Club)

Chauvin said the pool has been totally retiled, and has a new splash pad, hot tub and water slide. He said Sportsplex staff tried to help users relocate before the renovation started, and he hopes to see the Crusaders come back after the building opens.

"We're really looking forward to having them back in the pool and being able to welcome them back home," he said.

Wilson says she hopes the same thing. The Crusaders believe if they can raise their membership to 75 from 45, they will be sustainable for another year.

"We haven't thrown in the towel. We're still trying to figure out ways to make it work," Wilson said.

"Shutting down for a period of time is definitely on the table."

The club will hold a free tryout practice on June 15 to encourage new members to join up for the coming fall season.