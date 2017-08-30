A section of Ochterloney Street in Dartmouth will be closed to drivers and pedestrians from now until mid-December so crews can work on the first phase of a stormwater sewer replacement project that will eventually reach Halifax harbour.

The first phase is 300 metres long and runs from Sullivans Pond, through a municipal green space, ending at Irishtown Road.

The project also includes a four-metre wide underground culvert under Ochterloney right at the end of Sullivans Pond, so that part of the street has to be excavated.

First week 'usually quite painful'

There is a local detour. Jamie Hannam, the director of engineering for Halifax Water, said he understands the work will be inconvenient in the short term.

"The first week is usually quite painful until people find other routes," said Hannam. "We're looking for co-operation to give us the space to get this important project completed."

Lakes MicMac and Banook drain into Sullivans Pond, so a temporary bypass system is being installed. The lake water levels are also being lowered by about 30 centimetres to reduce the impact from this fall's rain storms.

"That's kind of the low end of normal seasonal levels so the water can build up in the lakes first, so we can have a dry pipe to our replacement work," said Hannam.