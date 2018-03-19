Halifax police have arrested a 45-year-old woman in connection with a stabbing early Monday morning in Dartmouth that left a man seriously injured.

Police said they were called to the 100 block of Pinecrest Dr. at 12:53 a.m., where they found a 56-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was transported to hospital with what police say appear to be life-threatening injuries.

Halifax police were called to the 100 block of Pinecrest Drive early Monday to investigate a report of a man being stabbed. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The woman who was arrested is known to the man, police said. She remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.