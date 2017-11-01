Halifax Regional Police have arrested and charged two people after a man was stabbed Sunday evening in Dartmouth.

Police said officers were called to an apartment on Elmwood Drive at about 9 p.m. and found a 33-year-old man with life-threatening stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital, but police said he has since recovered enough to be released.

On Tuesday morning, police arrested a 24-year-old Dartmouth man and a 44-year-old Hubley woman at a business in Burnside.

The 24-year-old suspect is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of a probation order.

The woman has been charged as an accessory to the crime.

Both are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court today.

Police said the stabbing was not random and the victim knows the suspects.