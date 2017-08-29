The demolition stage of the Dartmouth Sportsplex project is over and the reconstruction work has begun.

The $23-million retrofit of the facility is expected to be completed by September 2018 but people will soon have access to the arena section of the complex.

The plan is to put in the ice on Sept. 11, according to Max Chauvin, general manager of the Sportspex. He said the walking track around the rink will likely be open by Thanksgiving. A few fitness machines will also be set up on one section of the track.

There will be daily drop-in rate charged to those using the arena.

Max Chauvin is general manager of the Dartmouth Sportsplex. (Pam Berman/CBC)

When the construction is completed there will be a new gymnasium in the back of the building and a new fitness centre at the front. Drainage piping around the pool will be updated and a new water slide installed.

Construction work so far has not uncovered any major surprises.

Chauvin said the project is on time and on budget. Administrative offices have been set up in the sky box area of the rink, so Sportsplex officials can monitor the progress on a daily basis.

"It's so exciting, you can watch walls come down and realize this area is going to be open now," said Chauvin.