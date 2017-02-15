A 56-year-old Dartmouth sex offender is now accused of masturbating in front of a group of children.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the area of Maplehurst Drive Tuesday around noon amid reports a group of children sledding in the area spotted a man in an apartment window.

Police said the children told officers the man was masturbating and the window was open.

James Michael Snow was arrested and charged with committing an indecent act. He was held overnight for an appearance Wednesday in Dartmouth provincial court.

Last year, Snow was arrested and charged with breaching a court order. Police said at the time Snow was in the parking lot of a daycare and indoor playground.

He is under a lifetime prohibition order that requires him to stay away from any places children might frequent. The order stems from a 2003 conviction for sexual assault.