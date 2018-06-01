Nova Scotia scrap metal dealer uneasy about Trump whims and U.S. tariffs

A Dartmouth scrap metal company is hoping the next tweet from United States President Donald Trump will give it some clarity on which direction to take its business.

Dartmouth Metals buys and processes scrap metal for resale. Most of the company's customers are in Canada, but some are in Turkey, India and Pakistan, says manager Dave Giberson.

The metal company doesn't sell directly to the U.S., but its customers do, in the form of steel and aluminum manufactured with its products.

So, tariffs the U.S. imposed on foreign steel and aluminum are going to hurt.

"It's going to affect us in pricing and their demand for scrap metal to produce finished steel to sell back into the U.S.," Giberson said on Friday.

Dave Giberson, manager of Dartmouth Metals, says it is difficult to plan ahead in the commodities sector these days. (CBC)

However, he hopes that pain may diminish after further discussions between the two countries, whose finance ministers are currently attending a G7 meeting in Whistler, B.C.

"It's all over the map. The short-term rhetoric seems to be negative, but you don't know what to believe. It changes every day," he said.

"Trump says one thing one day, and he changes his mind the next. So it is really hard for a business owner to plan if you are in this commodity sector."

Giberson said the company planned to sell internationally years ago, so invested money in machinery in order to do that.

The new tariffs — 25 per cent on foreign steel and 10 per cent on aluminum — may force Dartmouth Metals to refocus its efforts on the domestic market. That means more investment.

"If we knew we were going to be shipping domestically, by rail again, we'd probably invest in the machinery, reorganize our yard to be able to do that efficiently. But at the moment, we're set up to ship internationally," Giberson said.

"We don't know which way that's going to go, tomorrow or the next day, depending on Trump's tweets."

Scrap metal in Dartmouth Metals' yard will be processed for shipping internationally. (CBC)

The tariffs are being brought in under an obscure and rarely used clause of U.S. trade law, one that allows the president to put tariffs on foreign imports when they "threaten to impair the national security."

Giberson said he can't understand that reasoning.

"It's hard to make sense of it. We go along with whatever the U.S. decides to do, both economically and militarily. I don't know how that could be a national security concern."

In the meantime, sitting tight seems to be the most prudent plan for the scrap metal business.

"At the same time, there's a lot of global demand for steel. We're going to sell our scrap month to month and hope for the best. Trump could change his mind tomorrow and everything goes back to normal," Giberson said.