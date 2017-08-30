Police have charged a third person with murder in connection with a homicide in Dartmouth last June.

Nadia Gonzales, 35, was pronounced dead inside an apartment building on Hastings Drive on June 16 after police responded to a call about an assault in progress.

Police arrested five people the next day, releasing three and charging 23-year-old Calvin Maynard Sparks and 19-year-old Samanda Rose Ritch each with first-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

On Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police announced Wayne Andrew Bruce, 60, has also been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and other weapons-possession offences.

"Through the course of the investigation, officers identified a third suspect, who was not one of the people previously taken into custody," according to a police news release.

"Investigators arrested the man without incident at a residence on Hastings Drive in Dartmouth [Tuesday] at 9:10 a.m."

Bruce is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday. Police said the investigation continues.

33 Hastings Dr.

Gonzales was pronounced dead at this apartment on Hastings Drive. (Frances Willick/CBC)