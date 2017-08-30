Police have charged a third person with murder in connection with a homicide in Dartmouth last June.

Nadia Gonzales, 35, was pronounced dead inside an apartment building on Hastings Drive on June 16 after police responded to a call about an assault in progress.

Police arrested five people the next day, releasing three and charging 23-year-old Calvin Maynard Sparks and 19-year-old Samanda Rose Ritch each with first-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

On Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police announced Wayne Andrew Bruce, 60, has also been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and other weapons-possession offences.

"Through the course of the investigation, officers identified a third suspect, who was not one of the people previously taken into custody," according to a police news release.

"Investigators arrested the man without incident at a residence on Hastings Drive in Dartmouth [Tuesday] at 9:10 a.m."

Bruce is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday. Police said the investigation continues.