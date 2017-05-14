Dartmouth native Dennis Ring is back in Nova Scotia after competing in the World Masters Games in Auckland, New Zealand.

Ring, 67, took home silver and bronze medals in the 1,000-metre and 500-metre races respectively.

In the 200-meter race, at breakneck speed, Ring met with disaster when he wiped out 20 meters from the finish line. He was in first place when the unfamiliar boat he was using sent him into the water.

"I ended up swimming for the rest of the race," said Ring. "Just a half a stroke, a missed stroke and you're in the water and that's what happed to me."

Padding at 7

Ring can cover 200 meters in his kayak in a blistering 43 seconds.

The World Masters Games takes place every four years and saw 24,000 athletes register this year.

Ring started competing when he was seven, and paddled onto the national stage at 16.

Dennis Ring in 1960 at age 10 at the Banook Canoe Club with his first paddling trophy. (Submitted by Dennis Ring)

194 medals to his name

When he looks back at his six decades on the water, he remembers the North American championships (now the Pan Am Games) as the best, where in 1973 he won gold.

"That was the pinnacle of my career then, at 23," said Ring.

Paddling is a way of life for Ring, and even with 194 medals to his name, he said he still gets a rush when he competes.

"You get it every time you go out. For me it's the kind of thrill you get on a roller-coaster," said Ring.

Dennis Ring at the 1969 Canada Games. (Submitted by Dennis Ring)

Health scare

Ring's strict routine of paddling every morning at 5:30 a.m. was briefly interrupted in 2015 when he suffered a heart attack.

As the pain in his chest grew, he realized what was happening and drove himself to the hospital to go under the knife.

Doctors put stents in his heart, and 11 days later he was back on the water, feeling better than he had in years.

"I told my wife, look, I'm not going to do anything crazy, I'll go out and go as I feel," said Ring.

"That lasted about 25 minutes, and I was out chasing, I felt like Superman."

Ring hopes to still be paddling when he is 80. He is currently training for the Canadian Sprint Canoe/Kayak Championships in Welland, Ontario in August.