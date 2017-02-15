Parents and one great-grandparent of students at Bicentennial School in Dartmouth, N.S., had mixed feelings about teachers' plans to go on a one-day strike Friday.

Teachers are planning the job action as a response to the provincial government's plans to legislate a contract for them.

Here's what four parents at the elementary and junior high told CBC News:

Tom MacFarlane

Tom MacFarlane said the province can't afford to give teachers everything they want. (CBC)

Tom MacFarlane came to pick up his great-granddaughter Wednesday and said he's skeptical the one-day strike will do any good.

"I think the province doesn't have an endless supply of money, and we can't afford to give the teachers everything they want," he said.

"Mind you, teachers do have tough things. There are problems in the classroom, but I can't see this [strike] doing them any good."

George Fagan

Parent George Fagan said he thinks teachers are being bullied by the province. (CBC)

George Fagan trudged through messy sidewalks to pick up his daughter from school Wednesday afternoon. His daughter has ADHD and he stands with teachers, even if that means his daughter has to spend another day at home during the strike.

Fagan thinks teachers need more money and resources, and hopes the one-day strike helps to drive home teachers' demands.

"They're being bullied in my opinion," said Fagan. "Are the teachers really, actually, asking for too much?"

Kevin Findley

Parent Kevin Findley said he doesn't see the point of a one-day strike. (CBC)

Kevin Findley has three children in Grades 1, 2 and 5. He said work-to-rule job action has been chaotic for parents and he doesn't see the point of a one-day strike.

Findley is hoping the contract dispute gets sorted out soon, since finding child care on such short notice is starting to wear him down.

"Our work schedule is all messed up. I don't see the point of all this," he said.

Dee McKimm

Parent Dee McKimm said the province has left teachers with no option but to go on a strike. (CBC)

Dee McKimm's daughter is 14 and can look after herself, so a strike day doesn't throw too big of a wrench into her schedule.

She said her daughter is concerned with classroom conditions, especially the number of kids in her classes.

"Upwards of 40 to 50 kids in a classroom. If it takes a few days off to deal with it, then we as parents have to be OK with that," said McKimm.

She thinks teachers should have taken this sort of job action sooner.

​"They've tried doing it the right way, being grown up about it, and it's just not helping," said McKimm.