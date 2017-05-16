Voters in Dartmouth, N.S., were given the opportunity to size up their provincial candidates face-to-face Monday as part of an event that took a political twist on speed dating

About 40 people turned out to meet and question candidates running for the provincial Liberals, Progressive Conservatives, New Democrats and Greens in Dartmouth North.

It was part of a voter engagement process put on by the Dartmouth North Community Food Centre called Speak Up, Show Up.

"It just seems like [local residents] are left out of the conversation," said Amanda Nickerson, a peer advocate at the centre.

"A lot of the times the solutions [politicians] come up with have nothing to do with us."

Questioning the candidates

The first session was a community conversation about local issues, including the need for a local health centre.

"I want to talk to them and find out what they're doing and not the rhetoric they put on the media," said Jenna Peterson, who added she's looking for an increase in income assistance.

One undecided voter said she had a couple of different issues on her mind, including food insecurity and health care, noting that it took her 14 years to find a family doctor and now he's nearing retirement.

History of low voter turnout

Traditionally, voter turnout has been low in north-end Dartmouth for any election: municipal, provincial or federal.

But the Speak Up, Show Up process was tried for the first time during last fall's municipal campaign and it seemed to make a difference.

"We increased the voting from 2.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent, so we tripled the number and that's very exciting," said Tammy Shields, community action co-ordinator.

Shields said community members came to the Food Centre the day after the provincial election was called to find out what events could be organized.

Four of the five candidates on the ballot took part. The candidate for the Atlantica Party did not respond to the invitation.

Provincial candidates for Dartmouth North are: