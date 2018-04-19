Dartmouth man charged with sexually assaulting girl 17 years ago

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 64-year-old Dartmouth man, Marcel C. Maessen, with sexual assault and sexual interference for an alleged assault of a girl who was just 10 or 11 at the time.

Maessen coached youth basketball with the Dartmouth Lakers, but police said the charges are not related to that volunteer work, or Maessen's employment.

Police received a complaint in late March 2018 about alleged incidents that occurred in Dartmouth between September 2000 and June 2001.

The complainant and the accused know each other.

Former basketball coach

Maessen was listed as a coach with the Dartmouth Lakers Basketball Club when the charges were laid, but the club's president told CBC News he has since "resigned in every capacity."

"We are aware of the charges laid against Marcel Maessen," wrote Susan Koivu in an email. "They concern events from 17 years ago and to the best [of] my knowledge the charges against Mr. Maessen are in no way connected with his role with the DLBC."

Koivu said she's not aware of any complaints that were made to the board involving inappropriate conduct from Maessen.

Court date is June 5

Const. Carol MacIsaac, spokesperson for Halifax police, said it's not unusual that historic sexual assault complaints are made.

"They get to the point in their life where they're prepared to talk about it and they want to go forward with the court process," said MacIsaac. "When they get to that point in their lives then we encourage them to come to us and we will do the investigation."

Maessen has been released from custody on a promise to appear in court on June 5.

He is under conditions to stay away from the complainant, and witnesses, and from children under 16.

MacIsaac said this is the only investigation involving Maessen. She urged anyone with information about the case to come forward.