Three men are in police custody after an 18-year-old man reported being pepper sprayed in the garage of his home on Inverary Drive Wednesday night in Dartmouth.

According to a release from Halifax Regional Police, the victim said he was physically assaulted and the assailants pointed a sawed off shotgun at him. He said the suspects fled on foot with some of his property. He gave 911 staff a description of the suspects.

Halifax Regional Police said patrol members were already in the area at the time and saw three men who matched the description running along Helene Avenue.

The suspects were apprehended around the Ira Settle sportsfield.

The K9 unit assisted and found the stolen property. The 18-year-old victim was treated at the scene by paramedics.

No charges have been laid in the incident.