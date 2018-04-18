Dartmouth man, 68, charged with murder in Portland Street death

Halifax police have charged Joseph Noel Landry with second-degree murder in the death of Darren Clyde Reid in Dartmouth, N.S.

Landry, 68, was arrested at the scene on Portland Street Monday night and charged Wednesday. He is due in Dartmouth provincial court today to answer the charge.

Reid, 52, was found in medical distress Monday night in a home and died at the scene. Police said Reid knew Landry.

Police have not released a cause of death.